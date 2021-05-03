Marizka Coetzer
City of Tshwane is going green

Residents urged to take part in the fifth annual City Nature Challenge.

A view of the Lukasrand Tower, located on Muckleneuk Hill in Tshwane, 13 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Forget the city of gold because the City of Tshwane is about to get a whole lot greener with various projects and initiatives. Today Tshwane residents are urged to take out their cellphones and participate in the fifth annual City Nature Challenge (CNC) which will run until 3 May. The four-day international Bio-Blitz challenges residents globally to capture and record plants and wildlife on the iNaturalist app. The CNC was founded in 2016 and is run by the community science teams at the California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum in the US. Dana Wannenburg, MMC for the...

