WATCH: There’s a crocodile in my ‘mielies’

A video of a crocodile swimming in shallow water on a farm near Lephalale in Limpopo has been circulating on social media.

This isn’t the first crocodile to have strayed from their natural habitat. Earlier this month, a North West family discovered a crocodile in their pool. It was believed that the croc came from a nearby river as the province experienced heavy rainfall during tropical storm Eloise.

WATCH: How did a crocodile end up in North West family’s pool

In the same week, a crocodile was also spotted in the waves on a beach in St Lucia. Annelies Masschelein, who lives in the area, shared the video on Facebook.

“Spotted this beauty on the beach in St Lucia. Quite surprising to see a big Nile crocodile like this about 1 km away from the estuary mouth. Not your everyday sighting for sure!”

In January, residents along the Mvude River at Manini, near Thohoyandou in Limpopo, were very concerned about the possibility of hippos and crocodiles coming into their communities because of the heavy rains caused by tropical storm Eloise.

Community members said they had problems with the crocodiles and hippos because their homes were so close to the river.

It’s not uncommon for animals like crocodiles and hippos to wander from their homes when there are floods caused by heavy rains.

In January 2013, thousands of crocodiles escaped from the Rakwena crocodile farm near the border of Botswana. Most of the crocodiles escaped into the dense bush and the Limpopo River at the time. While most of the crocs were captured, a few still remained at large at the time.

ALSO READ: PICS: Parts of Kruger Park submerged as heavy rainfall continues

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.