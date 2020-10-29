Dead geese found at Joburg Zoo Lake

More than 20 dead geese were found on the banks of Johannesburg’s Zoo Lake Park at the weekend and the cause of death has not yet been established.

Residents in surrounding areas and park visitors said dead geese floating on the water was an eyesore because the park was a place for them to take their daily morning runs and afternoon walks. Brian Witbooi, a resident in the surrounding area, said fingers were being pointed at officials and alleged they had neglected maintaining the park.

“Zoo Lake is filled with homeless people who sleep here and many of the times we see the lake filled with pollution,” Witbooi said.

The Citizen visited the lake and saw the dead birds, among which were a few that seemed on the verge of dying. Some of them could barley walk. According to Eleanor Mavimbela, the spokesperson for Joburg Water, the department was not aware of the situation.

She said a team would be dispatched to investigate whether the water was the reason for the dead geese.

“The issue has been raised and we have made it a priority to investigate whether the water at the lake is conducive for the animals.

“Once we have concluded our investigation, we will then attend to the matter,” Mavimbela said.

City Parks spokesperson Jenny Moodley said the department was also still to investigate why the geese died.

