Environment 12.5.2020 12:55 pm

Cape Town ‘drought possibly not over’ as dam levels decline by 0.6%

News24 Wire
Cape Town ‘drought possibly not over’ as dam levels decline by 0.6%

File image. Cape Town - The Theewaterskloof Dam. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA

In March, the City of Cape Town temporarily suspended water restrictions for those in arrears with their municipal accounts because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dams supplying the Cape metro have declined by 0.6% over the past week (4 May to 10 May) to 54.3% of total capacity.

Water consumption for the same period increased to 676 million litres per day.

Consumption the previous week was 662 million litres per day.

Xanthea Limberg, mayoral committee member for water and waste, said: “Although the bulk of the region’s rainfall traditionally falls between May and June – so it is still too early to read much into these statistics – rainfall in 2020 to date is lower than the long-term average between January and April.”

“Water consumption is also well below the long-term average, so low rainfall is not a significant cause for concern. However, the possibility that the drought may not be over does warrant a reminder that we need to remain aware of water restrictions.

“Reacting quickly and effectively to changes in water restrictions is the most important intervention during drought periods,” said Limberg.

In March, the City of Cape Town temporarily suspended water restrictions for those in arrears with their municipal accounts because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement, the City announced those who were in arrears and facing debt management would no longer face new water restrictions.

“The City urges customers to accept this temporary action in good faith and to continue to use water sparingly, and only for health and hygiene purposes.

“At the same time, customers must continue to pay for services to ensure the City remains financially healthy and is able to provide the necessary services especially during this time of crisis.”

Cape Town experienced a severe water shortage from mid-2017 to mid-2018 when water levels hovered between 15% and 30% of the total dam capacity.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN cops seize 57 bags of dagga worth R1.7m from truck heading to Cape Town 11.5.2020
Taxi driver with Covid-19 arrested after trying to take passengers on planned trip 9.5.2020
Surfers protest to be let back into the ocean in Cape Town 5.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tourism industry hits rock bottom due to virus fallout

General Limpopo residents still share water with dogs, monkeys, cattle

Covid-19 Turnaround time for virus tests must be sped up – experts

Covid-19 Western Cape announces new strategy to deal with virus outbreaks

Society Elderly brave long lines to register for Sassa grants, most of them in vain


today in print

Read Today's edition