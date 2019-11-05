 
 
Environment 5.11.2019

Brian Sokutu

Man rediscovers Cape plant thought extinct for more than 200 years

Brian Sokutu
Man rediscovers Cape plant thought extinct for more than 200 years

Last seen in 1804, Psoralea cataracta was rediscovered by Brian du Preez, a PhD student in botany at the University of Cape Town, when he accidently stumbled upon a population on a narrow track close to a river on a farm near Tulbagh in the Western Cape. Photo: Wiida Fourie

Botanist Brian du Preez says the sight of ‘Psoralea cataracta’, something of a coelacanth of the mountains, was as exciting as the Boks winning the World Cup.

Flanked by a landscape of mountains, the picturesque Tulbagh in the Winelands of the Western Cape has proven to not just be a great tourist attraction, but an area which has for several decades harboured one of the world’s rarest plants. Last seen in 1804, Psoralea cataracta was rediscovered by Brian du Preez, a PhD student in botany at the University of Cape Town, when he accidently stumbled upon a population on a narrow track close to a river on a farm near Tulbagh in the Western Cape. Photo: Wiida Fourie When ardent mountain climber and...
