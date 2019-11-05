Man rediscovers Cape plant thought extinct for more than 200 years
Brian Sokutu
Last seen in 1804, Psoralea cataracta was rediscovered by Brian du Preez, a PhD student in botany at the University of Cape Town, when he accidently stumbled upon a population on a narrow track close to a river on a farm near Tulbagh in the Western Cape. Photo: Wiida Fourie
Botanist Brian du Preez says the sight of ‘Psoralea cataracta’, something of a coelacanth of the mountains, was as exciting as the Boks winning the World Cup.