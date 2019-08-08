SA black rhinos in Chad starved to death

The four critically endangered black rhino (Diceros bicornis) which died shortly after arrival late last year in Chad’s Zakouma National Park, managed by African Parks, appear to have basically starved to death.

“The mortalities were linked to insufficient uptake of nitrogen and some micro-nutrients, which appeared to have suppressed their immunity to secondary infections,” said African Parks’ spokesperson Fran Read yesterday.

“Extensive research has been undertaken and several other complimentary studies are under way to increase knowledge. These will be incorporated within full scientific reports.”

The May 2018 translocation from South African National Parks stock of six rhino was initially widely celebrated.

According to a press statement at the time, the rhinos had been held in bomas for two months after their arrival in Chad on May 4, before being released into a temporary sanctuary for another two months to enable their acclimatisation to the environment.

“In late August, the sanctuary fence was removed and the rhinos were free to roam the wider park where they continued to be monitored. The carcasses of two of the rhino – a bull and a cow – were discovered in separate locations on October 15, 2018.”

Two weeks later, two more dead black rhino were found on November 6.

“Low fat reserves suggest that maladaptation by the rhinos to their new environment is the likely underlying cause,” a joint Chad/ South Africa statement read.

“Nitrogen exists in soil and is ingested by animals through vegetation which take it up through their roots,” Read said.

“This [and nitrogen levels] is a complex cycle that varies across environments, even within landscapes, and by prevailing climatic conditions.”

The two surviving rhinos remain in Zakouma where they continue to be closely monitored.

INFO

After energy, nitrogen is quantitatively the most important nutritional requirement for growth of gastrointestinal tract microorganisms. In the rumen and other pregastric environments, nitrogen is derived primarily from the plant material of the diet. – Digestion of Nitrogen in the Rumen by Michael A Cotta and James B Russell.

