Open days to provide clarity on Addo marine protected areas

Open days will provide clarity and information on the newly-proclaimed Addo Elephant National Park Marine Protected Area (MPA) and is expected to take place in Nelson Mandela Bay next week.

Earlier in May, three new Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in South African National Parks (SANParks) were gazetted by the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA).

The Addo Elephant National Park MPA, Robben Island MPA (to be managed by Table Mountain National Park) and Namaqua National Park MPA form part of 20 new national MPAs.

According to SANParks, the new network of MPAs increases the conservation footprint of South Africa’s oceans from 0.43 to five per cent and is a major achievement for conservation.

The new MPAs will contribute to the conservation of the country’s oceans, islands and coastal habitats, protect threatened species such as penguins and rebuild overexploited species such as linefish, abalone and rocklobster.

The first of three sessions kicks off in Alexandria at the Wentzel Park Community Hall on Monday July 29 between 2pm and 7pm.

On Tuesday, July 30, stakeholders are invited to an information session at the Sandunes Hall in Colchester.

The next day, the open day will take place at the Regional SANParks office at 42 Sixth Avenue in Newton Park, Port Elizabeth.

Both sessions will take place between 2pm and 7pm.

SANParks said the open days were an opportunity for local residents, fishermen, fishing industry officials and any other stakeholders who had queries related to the MPA.

– African News Agency (ANA)

