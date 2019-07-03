Environment 3.7.2019 08:32 am

SANParks receives aviation headsets to improve communication

Officials from Century Avionics and BOSE said the companies were proud to lend a hand in fighting poaching and supporting conservation in the Kruger. Image: Twitter/@SANParksKNP

The equipment would help improve communication between aviators and ground crews during conservation operations, including anti-poaching. 

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has received a donation of aviation headsets from BOSE Aviation and Century Avionics to be used by fixed wing and helicopter pilots operating in the Kruger National Park.

In a statement, SANParks said the equipment would help improve communication between aviators and ground crews during conservation operations, including anti-poaching.

Officials from Century Avionics and BOSE said the companies were proud to lend a hand in fighting poaching and supporting conservation in the Kruger Park.

“We are pleased to hand (the headsets) over to a unit that will utilize them to their fullest capacity and save our species for future generations,” Century Avionics’ Clinton Farla said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

