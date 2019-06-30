Contingency plans in place at Kruger National Park ahead of possible strike

Security and contingency measures have been put in place ahead of a possible strike by some Kruger National Park (KNP) employees to ensure that guests are not inconvenienced, the South African National Parks (SANParks)-KNP said on Sunday.

SANParks-KNP advised guests of the possible withdrawal of labour by staff on Sunday, it said in a statement.

“The organisation has been reliably informed that this withdrawal of labour will be limited to Sundays and public holidays due to a labour dispute. KNP management is in talks with labour representatives to resolve issues of concern.”

The gates to be possibly affected were Phalaborwa Gate, Paul Kruger Gate, Phabeni Gate, Numbi Gate, Malelane Gate, and Crocodile Bridge Gate.

KNP managing executive Glenn Philips ensured guests that this labour dispute would be resolved as soon as possible and security and contingency measures had been put in place to ensure that guests were not inconvenienced. He urged visitors not to cancel their bookings that had already been confirmed.

“We wish to apologise for this unfortunate situation and any inconvenience it may cause as SANParks continues to seek a speedy resolution to the matter. There will be limited services provided to guests and management is working to normalise the situation irrespective of the withdrawal of labour by staff in the park.

“The hospitality services managers at various camps will be available at all times to deal with guests’ requests and to ensure that they have a good experience of the KNP,” Philips said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

