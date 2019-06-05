Whale carcass washes ashore at inaccessible spot near Cape Town harbour

The City said the carcass washed ashore on Tuesday evening. The normal protocol is for the City to remove the carcass. However, the City said it can’t reach the carcass at this stage.

“We will keep on monitoring the whale carcass until it is accessible for removal. The public can be assured that the washed-up carcass near the Cape Town harbour poses no risk to the beach or coastal users,” mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said.

“Once the sea moves the carcass to a better location where we can access it, we will remove it.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.