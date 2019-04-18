NSRI cautions anglers fishing from rocks as full moon spring tide peaks Friday

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Thursday urged caution to the public and anglers fishing from rocks along the coast warning of higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides over the long weekend.

“NSRI wish everyone a safe weekend and we urge the public to adopt a safety conscious mindset around coastal and inland waters.

It said the national full moon spring tide peaks on Friday and the spring tide effect – a higher than normal high tide and a lower than normal low tide – will be in effect throughout the long weekend and last up to the end of next week.

“Caution is advised and anglers fishing from rocks along the coast are urged to be cautious,” the statement said.

“Our rule number one, for a safe experience at the beach, is to choose a beach that has Lifeguards on duty and to swim between their flags.”

“Putting an arm in the air and waving for help will get a rapid response from the Lifeguards on duty. Unfortunately, for various reasons, people regularly swim where there are no lifeguards on duty.”

The NSRI called on the public to be aware of its Pink Rescue Buoy project launched in November 2017.

“These bright Pink Rescue Buoys are hung on strategically placed signs and we hope that they will remind people to take care when entering water – and not to swim if lifeguards are not on duty at that stretch of the beach.”

These buoys can be thrown to people in trouble providing them with flotation until help arrives. “There are clear graphics on the sign which explain how to use the buoy. And most importantly, the emergency number for the closest Sea Rescue station is printed on the sign.”

“If anyone decides, against advice, to enter the water to try to rescue someone in trouble first call sea rescue then the Pink Rescue Buoy provides flotation for that good Samaritan as well as for the casualty.”

Among its list of tips for the public, NSRI said it was important for anglers fishing from rocks never to turn their backs on the sea and to wear lifejackets while fishing.

NSRI has called upon people to be vigilant, especially if they are overseeing children swimming, and not to be distracted by mobile phones or social media.

It has also called upon people not to attempt rescues of others in trouble in the water, but rather to call for assistance from lifeguards or the NSRI or other helplines.

It also cautions against swimming alone or in places that do not have lifeguards.

– African News Agency (ANA)

