Whale shark carcass removed from Camps Bay beach

The carcass of a whale shark which washed ashore at Camps Bay beach earlier this weekend has been removed after it again drifted into shallow surf on Sunday afternoon, the National Sea Rescue Institute said.

City of Cape Town solid waste management, in an operation coordinated by the city’s coastal management, removed the whale shark carcass from the beach for disposal. Samples had been collected for scientific research, the NSRI said in a statement.

Earlier, NSRI Bakoven duty coxwain Johnny Albert said the whale shark had beached at Camps Bay late on Saturday afternoon. However, the City of Cape Town Marine Animal Stranding Network found the shark to be in poor health and it later died naturally.

Marine scientist Mike Meyer, who was on the scene to assist, said these were normally tropical water animals and being caught in cold West Coast currents with the recent strong seas and heavy swells may have contributed to the whale shark beaching and perishing.

– African News Agency (ANA)

