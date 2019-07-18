DA retains George seat, beats Good Party by nine votes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) retained its seat in the George Municipality, Western Cape, in the closely contested by-election.

Regina Windwaai won ward 20 during the by-election held on Wednesday with 731 votes. However, the DA won with a reduced margin of 32.56 percent compared to 49. 74 percent in the 2016 municipal election.

The ward became vacant after Mercia Draghoender membership was termination from the DA.

Draghoender contested the election in the colours of the Good Party and obtained 723 votes, Mnyamezeli Jim Mbuzwana from the ANC obtained 512 votes, David Lee-Roy Wesso from the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners 258 votes, Benjamin Jerome Syfers from the Economic Freedom Fighters 13 votes and Stoffel Jacobs of the African Covenant obtained 8 votes.

Voter turnout was 62.24 percent compared to 56.70 percent in the 2016 municipal election.

– African News Agency (ANA)

