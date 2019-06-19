Eight political parties to contest by elections in three provinces

Six municipal by-elections will be held in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, and Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

The by-elections will be contested by 22 candidates from eight political parties and one independent candidate, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said.

In Mpumalanga’s Bushbuckridge Municipality, two by-elections will be held for wards 11 and 14. The two African National Congress (ANC) ward seats became vacant after the councillors resigned. An independent candidate will go head to head in ward 11 against candidates from the ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the South African National Congress of Traditional Authorities (Sancota). Ward 14 will be contested by the ANC, EFF and Sancota.

In the Western Cape, the seat in Cape Town’s ward 21, which became vacant after the Democratic Alliance councillor died, will be contested by candidates from the Cape Party, the DA, the Democratic Independent Party, EFF, and the Organic Humanity Movement (OHM).

The Umsinga and KwaDukuza municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal will hold two by-elections for wards 2 and 22 respectively. he ward 2 seat, which was held by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) became vacant after the councillor’s death. Three candidates from the IFP, ANC and the EFF will vie for the seat.

In KwaDukuza, the ANC and the DA will wrestle for the ward 22 seat previously held by the DA which became vacant after the councillor died.

– African News Agency

