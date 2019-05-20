JB Marks, Ekurhuleni to vote again in by-elections

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said two municipal ward by-elections would take place in the Gauteng and North West provinces on Wednesday.

Nine candidates from six political parties and one independent candidate are standing for election.

In ward 12 of the JB Marks municipality, Timoti Eddie Phakisa, an independent candidate, will contest the election with Gontse Molotsi from the ANC and John Pule Moelane from the EFF.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 municipal elections was 60.77 percent and the ANC candidate won the ward with 82.66 percent of valid votes.

In ward 84 of the Ekurhuleni municipality in Gauteng the candidates are Dlani Kenneth Manana from the African Independent Congress (AIC), Phikisile Elizabeth Masina from the ANC, Bhekumusa Teacher Nkosi from the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Lucky Vusi Vilakazi from the EFF, Bonginhlanhla Innocent Mahaye from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Sello Tefo Mongale from the National Freedom Party (NFP).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 municipal elections was 52.97 percent and the ANC candidate won the ward with 77.59 percent of valid votes.

– African News Agency (ANA)

