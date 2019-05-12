No surprises as ANC will dominate Limpopo legislature

The official results were announced by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Saturday night in Pretoria. The governing party won 75.49 percent voter support in the province, and with that 38 legislature seats.

While Limpopo recorded only a 56.36 percent turnout, down four percent on 2014 and 11 percent on 2009, the ANC secured just under 1.1 million votes, followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters with 209,488 votes (14.43 percent). The Democratic Alliance garnered 78,360 votes (5.4 percent), while the Freedom Front Plus received 20,572 (1.42 percent). In terms of seat allocation, the EFF secured seven, the DA three, and the FF Plus one seat.

While both the ANC and DA recorded a drop in support, the EFF attracted 52,506 new votes compared to 2014. The FF Plus doubled its number of actual voters. In the 2014 election, the EFF secured six seats, the DA obtained three, and the Congress of the People one seat. In 2009 the ANC won 43 seats.

– African News Agency (ANA)

