ANC loses eight KwaZulu-Natal legislature seats

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced the official national and provincial results in Pretoria on Saturday night. KwaZulu-Natal is an ANC stronghold and wields significant sway in decision making at a national level. It is also the home to former president Jacob Zuma.

The ANC won 52 seats in the 2014 general election, the highest it has ever achieved since taking over governance of the province from the Inkatha Freedom Party in 2004. The ANC now sits on 44 seats. It also registered about a 10 percent drop in voter support.

The IFP’s seat tally increased from nine in 2014 to 13 in 2019, while the IFP breakaway, the National Freedom Party, lost five seats since 2014. It now has one. The Economic Freedom Fighters won eight seats, six more than the two they won in 2014. The Democratic Alliance gained one seat since 2014 to take its total to 11, but lost its provincial opposition status, which it won in 2014, to the IFP.

The Minority Front retained its single seat, while the African Christian Democratic Party won one seat. The newly formed African Transformation Movement also won one seat.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.