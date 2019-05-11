ANC retains majority in Northern Cape. Cope out, FF Plus in

The African National Congress retained the majority of seats in the Northern Cape, with the Congress of the People losing its single seat and the Freedom Front Plus gaining a seat for the first time since 2004.

The ANC has the majority in the province with 18 seats, two down from the 20 in 2014, while the Democratic Alliance will have eight representatives in the provincial legislature after the May 8 elections, one higher than in 2014.

The Economic Freedom Fighters will have three representatives in the legislature, one more than in 2014, while the FF Plus takes the remaining seat.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.