ANC too strong for opposition despite losing three seats in Free State

The African National Congress (ANC) has retained the Free State provincial legislature with 19 seats after achieving 61.14% voter support in the 2019 election.

In the 2014 general election, the governing party won 22 of 30 seats with 69.85% support.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), the main opposition party, only increased its provincial stakes with one seat, taking it to six. It garnered 17.58% of the vote, up from 16.23 % voter support and five seats in 2014.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continued to grow its numbers and doubled its seats to four. This after securing 12.58% of the vote, an increase on the 8.15% it garnered in 2014.

The Freedom Front Plus (FFPlus) retained one seat after winning 3.96% voter support. It failed to win more seats despite increasing its voter support from 2.1% in 2014.

– African News Agency (ANA)

