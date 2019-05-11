EFF, FF Plus make inroads in Mpumalanga

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) made inroads in the Mpumalanga provincial legislature following the May 8 national and provincial elections, with both gaining seats.

The African National Congress (ANC) remains the majority party in the province after being allocated 22 seats – two down from 2014.

The EFF will be the official opposition in the province with four seats – up two from 2014, while the Democratic Alliance retained its three seats.

After having no seats in 2014 or 2009, the FFPlus were allocated one seat following Wednesday’s election.

The Better Residents’ Association (BRA) will not return to the provincial legislature.

The official results were released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in Pretoria on Saturday night.

– African News Agency (ANA)

