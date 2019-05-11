ANC loses one seat in Eastern Cape but retains good majority

The African National Congress (ANC) has retained its majority in the Eastern Cape, despite losing a seat in the sixth national elections.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) announced on Saturday that the ANC was allocated 44 seats in the provincial elections and the Democratic Alliance (DA) was declared the official opposition with 10 seats, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) received five seats.

In 2014, the DA also received 10 seats while the EFF only had two.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) will have two seats, two less than 2014, while political newcomer the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Freedom Front Plus will each have one representative in provincial legislature. The FF Plus had no representation in the provincial legislature following the 2014 general election.

The African Independent Congress and Congress of the People, who each had one seat in 2014, will not be returning to the provincial legislature.

– African News Agency (ANA)

