IEC results centre in Pretoria buzzing with activity ahead of official elections results announcement

The Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) results operation centre was abuzz with activity on Saturday afternoon as dignitaries, political parties and the media gathered for the official announcement of the 2019 general elections.

Cabinet ministers Lindiwe Sisulu, Bheki Cele, and Siyabonga Cwele were seen after 5pm waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa on the red carpet at the VIPs entrance door.

Many guests have started taking their seats and are socialising with drinks and snacks. They arrived dressed to the nines as the IEC will host a gala dinner after the announcement.

Local and international observers have called South Africa’s 8 May 2019 general elections free and fair, and have described it as “pivotal” for democracy in the country.

This despite objections from at least 27 small and mainly new political parties, several of whom have called for a rerun of the elections and immediate action from the IEC.

After 17.4 million valid votes were counted, the African National Congress (ANC) won the majority support by 57.50 percent of the vote, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 20.77 percent, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at number three with 10.79 percent.

– African News Agency (ANA)

