DA takes majority of votes cast abroad

The Democratic Alliance has cleaned up abroad, winning almost 75% of all votes cast outside South Africa, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) news agency reported on Saturday.

“The party obtained 74.45% of votes cast abroad in South Africa’s sixth National and Provincial Elections, administered by the Electoral Commission (IEC),” GCIS news agency, SAnews said.

“The African National Congress (ANC) took the second spot with 10.83% of the votes followed by the Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) in third place with 4.57% of the vote.”

The votes were counted on Wednesday just after polls closed in South Africa. “On Thursday, IEC Chief Executive Officer Mosotho Moepya said there were a number of missions abroad whose votes had not been received by 9pm on Wednesday,”.

South Africans who live abroad cast their votes on Freedom Day, 27 April, ahead of the 8 May elections.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.