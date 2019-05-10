Vote capturing in 4 provinces complete, Gauteng count and capture still slow

With the vote count and capturing complete in four of South Africa’s nine provinces, the African National Congress (ANC) remains firmly in the lead in the national elections.

By 9pm, the votes from all voting districts in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, North West and Mpumalanga had been captured on the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) results board, while the Eastern Cape was 99.92 complete, Limpopo at 99.21 percent, and KwaZulu-Natal at 98.2 percent.

The process in the Free State was slightly slower with 95.3 percent of the votes tallied and captured, while Gauteng, the country’s most populous province, trailed far behind with only 86.72 percent of voting districts having completed the counting and capturing of ballots.

Nationally, the ANC had 9,511,975 votes so far, translating to a share of 57.67 percent – the lowest the party has achieved in an election.

The Democratic Alliance’s share of the vote stood at 20.71 percent (3,415,152 votes), which if this trend continues means the party have lost support compared to 2014 when its vote tally breached the four million mark.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), contesting only its second national and provincial elections, continues its meteoric rise up the political ladder, increasing its share of the vote to over 10 percent, or 1.7 million votes. It obtained six percent of the vote in 2014.

The EFF remains the official opposition in North West and Limpopo, and has also taken opposition status away from the DA in Mpumalanga. The party has grown in all the provinces and in many cases doubled its share of the vote.

The other parties in contention for a few seats in the National Assembly include the Inkatha Freedom Party, the Freedom Front Plus, and the African Christian Democratic Party with 567,155 (3.4 percent) votes, 384,969 (2.3 percent) votes, and 139,498 (0.85 percent) votes, respectively.

Voter sentiment towards some of the other smaller parties currently represented in parliament seems to have soured, with the United Democratic Movement (UDM) getting only 0.46 percent of the vote share, and the National Freedom Party (NFP) getting only 0.3 percent. These parties may get only one seat, depending on how the vote capturing progresses overnight.

New kids on the block, the African Transformation Movement (74,655 votes) and GOOD (68,678 votes), have, however, exceeded expectations and could get a seat or two in the National Assembly.

The Congress of the People (Cope) continues its sharp decline in voter support and at 45,171 votes so far, it could walk away with only one seat. The African Independent Congress (AIC) is in the same boat, and would likely have to give up two of its seats in the National Assembly.

It remained unclear when the final tally will be captured on the IEC’s system, but the presidency released a statement saying President Cyril Ramaphosa would likely visit the centre at 6pm on Saturday, indicating the official announcement of results would only take place in the latter hours of the day.

– African News Agency (ANA)

