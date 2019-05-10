Small parties in North West want election re-run, citing widespread irregularities

Twelve opposition parties in North West on Friday called for the disbandment of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) and a re-run of the election.

“We are calling for the disbandment of the IEC because their independence credibility has been polluted by recent developments. We will support our leaders in the event they call for rejection of the results based on recent developments and findings,” the parties jointly told journalists at the North West results centre in Mahikeng.

Congress of the People (Cope), African People’s Convention (APC), African Content Movement (ACM), African Transformation Movement (ATM), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), United Christian Democratic Party (UCDP), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African Independent Congress (AIC), Women Forward, Black First Land First (BLF,) Uniting People First (UPF) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) said they support their national leaders on issues relating to the easily removable voting ink used by the IEC, the continued tendency by the IEC to employ incompetent temporary staff who mess up at voting stations, double voting during May 8 national and provincial elections and the zip-zip scanner which was not connected to any system which could verify whether a person has voted or not.

“As political parties in the North West, we are extremely disappointed by the reluctance of the Economic Fredom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance for their posture in this issue of national interest. We do believe this is not just about how individual political parties have performed in these elections but about the credibility and reputation of institutions entrusted with mandate to ensure and safeguard our democracy.”

Earlier on Friday, political analyst Andre Duvenhage from the North West University in Potchefstroom said the irregularities identified in the election were not severe to the extent that the elections could not be declared free and fair.

“I think at this point in time there is a lot of irregularities identified and at the moment the IEC is giving attention to things like double voting and irregularities. I do not think it is of such a nature that the election will not be declared free and fair, but I think there will be investigation,” he said.

IEC North West provincial head Dr Tumelontle Thiba said the IEC received a letter from a political party complaining that a councillor in Marikana near Rustenburg had voted twice.

“The preliminary investigation is very easy, we look at the person’s section 24A form to check if indeed this person did apply for voting outside his voting district and that was confirmed. And then we go to the station where it was said he voted again which was his original station, we go through the hard copy segments of the voters roll to check if the person’s name was scratched from the voters roll and the person’s name was not scratched, so there is no way that the person could have voted twice.”

The EFF issued a statement on Wednesday alleging that John Molobi, an ANC councillor in Marikana, cast his vote at Marikana High School voting station as well as the Marikana Community Hall voting station.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.