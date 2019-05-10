Elections 10.5.2019 06:51 pm

Mbalula gives Magashule a verbal lashing over Ramaphosa comments

ANA
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula, speaking at the IEC national results centre in Pretoria, 9 May 2019, said that President Cyril Ramaphosa's position was safe in the party. Picture: Siphelele Dludla / African News Agency (ANA)

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula, speaking at the IEC national results centre in Pretoria, 9 May 2019, said that President Cyril Ramaphosa's position was safe in the party. Picture: Siphelele Dludla / African News Agency (ANA)

Magashule told journalists at the IEC results operations centre that South Africans voted for the ANC, not an individual, referring to Ramaphosa.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule should know that the election of president Cyril Ramaphosa as party president in 2017 was a “game changer”, ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said on Friday.

He was reacting to Magashule’s comments in which he rubbished claims that the ANC would have performed significantly worse in the election should Ramaphosa not have been voted president.

Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was Ramaphosa’s rival for the top ANC position two years ago. Magashule told journalists at the IEC results operations centre that South Africans voted for the ANC, not an individual, referring to the president.

A visibly agitated Mbalula said Ramaphosa “carried the ANC” through the highly contested sixth democratic polls.

“Ramaphosa carried the ANC in this campaign… I know what I am talking about… I know what the research and the narrative was saying. The ANC national executive committee knows that story, [Magashule] also knows that…he must not be over allergic (sic) about Ramaphosa…. Ramaphosa is his president… he’s the president of the ANC… the secretary general must understand that better.”

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
LIVE: IEC ‘disappointed’ by protesting parties, final election results expected ‘soonest’ 10.5.2019
Vote capturing in 4 provinces complete, Gauteng count and capture still slow 10.5.2019
Small parties in North West want election re-run, citing widespread irregularities 10.5.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition