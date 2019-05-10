EFF garners over 319,350 votes in KZN as counting continues

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal reached over 319,350 votes by 5.30pm on Friday, with five percent of the provincial vote still to be counted, following Wednesday’s elections.

In the 2014 polls, the party managed to garner 70,823 votes – 1.85 percent of provincial voter support in the African National Congress (ANC) stronghold.

Former firebrand ANC Youth League leader Julius Malema established the party, which sits far-left on the political spectrum, in 2013.

Malema had been a regular visitor in the province prior to the 2019 polls, concentrating his energy in the rural areas and on tertiary education campuses, where the party enjoys significant support.

The ANC, which has governed KwaZulu-Natal since knocking the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) from its throne in 2004, was siting on 1,777,378 votes (53.93 percent).

In 2014, the ANC received 2,475,041 votes, which translated to 64.52 percent of voter support, its highest ever in the province.

The IFP looked set to take over the role of official opposition on Friday night, with 563,200 votes (17.09 percent). The party lost that coveted status to the Democratic Alliance (DA) in 2014.

The DA was sitting on 447,361 (13.57 percent).

Votes from several districts were still being audited, and the final results – barring any anomalies – are expected after 8pm. Official results will be released on Saturday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

