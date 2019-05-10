‘Internal conflicts affected UCDP’ performance in the election

The United Democratic Christian Party (UCDP) is disappointed that it did not contest the election nationally, North West leader Lucas Mothusi said on Friday.

“We are disappointed that we did not contest the election nationally and in other provinces, we are only contesting in the North West province,” he told African News Agency (ANA).

“We wanted to contest nationally and in at least four provinces, but our national leaders did not register. This affects the party’s voter support. People are angry to such an extent that even those in North West did not go and vote, they are asking why did we not at least contest nationally.”

UCDP garnered only 4,626 votes in North West compared to the 12,811 they received in the 2014 election.

Mokgosi said they had targeted three seats in North West and at least two in the national assembly.

He said the declining support of the party was due to infighting over the control of the party that they have experienced in the past.

“There was a time when people [would] jostle for position in the party, this affected us badly, our members went to other parties.”

He said after the election they would meet to resolve the problem and grow the support base going to the 2021 municipal election.

UCDP was founded by late former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope, and the party was once in opposition in North West.

– African News Agency (ANA)

