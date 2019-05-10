I wasn’t aiming for a seat, but to take the country – Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Friday remained adamant that his political party, the African Content Movement (ACM), was robbed of crucial votes to win it a seat in parliament, and remained defiant that he will “rule” South Africa one day.

“This movement is only four months old and the reality is that we could not reach all the corners of South Africa. If you look at the people who voted for us, that is the corner that I reached. But all people of South Africa in all provinces have voted for ACM,” Motsoeneng said.

“They have rigged these votes. We have 5,000 party agents and they have already voted. If you have 5,000 party agents voted, you can’t have that number. That number is misleading. People who voted in some of the voting stations said in those voting stations we got zero percent when our people have voted for us.”

After 15.2 million votes, or 92.2 percent, had been counted by Friday afternoon, Motsoeneng’s ACM had only managed to get 3,967 votes nationally, hitting way off the mark of the number required for a parliamentary seat.

Speaking during his walkabout at the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) results operations centre, Motsoeneng slammed the IEC, saying that it wanted to pronounce the results of the election when it had acknowledged some shortcomings in conducting them.

“That is why we are saying we want this election to be re-run. In any case, the IEC has accepted that there were problems and they had even arrested people. If you have arrested people, why do you want to pronounce elections because you know that they are not fair you have given our numbers to other people,” he said.

“If we did very bad, it was supposed to be around 30,000 that voted for ACM. In any case, people are afraid of Hlaudi because they are afraid that if I take government, South Africa is going to change within six months. We believe that the ACM has done well and we were cheated.”

However, earlier in the day the IEC said there was no evidence of double voting, as was suspected.

Motsoeneng said that going forward he was going to mobilize more support so that voters know what his party stands for.

“I’m comfortable that we are the future governing party in South Africa. I was not aiming for a seat, I’m aiming to take the country. I funded my campaign out of my pocket and those who were willing and could afford to give us some money,” Motsoeneng said.

“If I was having a seat or two I was not going to parliament because I want power. I want to rule South Africa. One of my members would go there and sit, I would work on the ground and build the movement.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

