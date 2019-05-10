Rand stable at R14.21/$ as ANC looks guaranteed to win SA election

South African currency the rand clawed back some lost ground on Friday afternoon, trading at R14.21 to the US dollar by 3.30pm after weakening to R14.37/USD, R16.09/EUR and R18.70/GBP by close of business on Thursday.

Investors seem to be watching the South African general election results with anticipation after business industry banked on the ruling African National Congress (ANC) to retain its majority and deliver on its promises and policies.

Investec chief economist, Annabel Bishop, said that the domestic currency has been trading in a relatively tight range during the elections, with no major global market news to influence it, while election results came in largely as anticipated so far.

“The yield on the R186 has ticked down slightly today on the interim election results, to 8.53 percent, from a close of 8.59 percent yesterday, as an ANC majority win, are regarded as likely fostering fiscal consolidation under a continued Ramaphosa led Presidency of South Africa,” Bishop said.

“Voter support shows similar results on the interim numbers for the key political parties so far to those identified as most likely amongst the recent polls on average.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

