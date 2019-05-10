Elections 10.5.2019 03:49 pm

Over 200,000 spoilt ballots recorded

South Africa - Cape Town - 8 May 2019 - Sealed IEC Ballot boxes at a voting tent in Brackenfell. The 6th democratic national and provincial elections are taking place today in South Africa. A record 48 political parties will contest this year's elections, 19 more parties on the ballot paper compared to the last general elections in 2014. According to IEC, South Africa's voters' roll contains 26 756 898 voters, of whom 55 percent are women and 45 percent are men. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

The national tally of spoilt ballots in the 2014 general elections was at 252,274.

Spoilt ballots stood at a staggering 207,449 in South Africa’s sixth democratic polls on Friday, with KwaZulu-Natal recording the highest at 54,948 since vote-counting started on Wednesday.

With over 91% of votes having been counted nationally just after lunch, the spoilt ballots could easily translate into four seats in the National Assembly.

KwaZulu-Natal was followed by the Eastern Cape with 31,628 spoilt ballots, and 29,659 in Gauteng. The province with the least spoilt ballots is the Northern Cape at 6,406.

– African News Agency

