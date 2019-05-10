Over 200,000 spoilt ballots recorded

Spoilt ballots stood at a staggering 207,449 in South Africa’s sixth democratic polls on Friday, with KwaZulu-Natal recording the highest at 54,948 since vote-counting started on Wednesday.

With over 91% of votes having been counted nationally just after lunch, the spoilt ballots could easily translate into four seats in the National Assembly.

KwaZulu-Natal was followed by the Eastern Cape with 31,628 spoilt ballots, and 29,659 in Gauteng. The province with the least spoilt ballots is the Northern Cape at 6,406.

The national tally of spoilt ballots in the 2014 general elections was at 252,274, with the highest number in Gauteng at 42,261.

– African News Agency

