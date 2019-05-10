Vote-counting completed in North West

Vote counting in North West province has been completed, the provincial head of the IEC Tumelontle Thiba said on Friday afternoon.

“Our business for a season after 20 months of planning is over. We are going to wait for the national office to collate all the provinces, the Northern Cape was the first to complete thereafter it was us in second place,” Thiba said.

She said the IEC received a letter from a political party that a councillor in Marikana near Rustenburg voted twice.

“The preliminary investigation is very easy. We look at the person’s section 24 A form to check if indeed this person did apply for voting outside his voting district and that was confirmed.

“And we then we go to the station where it was said he voted again, which was his original station, we go through the hard copy segment of the voters roll to check if the person’s name was scratched from the voters roll and the person’s name was not scratched so there is no way that the person could have voted twice.”

She confirmed that three empty ballot boxes were found at a voting station in Tswaing municipality, adding that the area manager did not fold the boxes as required.

– African News Agency

