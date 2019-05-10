ACDP disappointed with IEC saying there is no evidence of double voting

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe said on Friday he was disappointed with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) saying that there was no evidence of people voting twice in this week’s national elections.

Meshoe said the IEC’s actions made them seem like they were in denial, given the widespread complaints of voting irregularities

Speaking on Friday at the National Results Centre in Pretoria, Meshoe said his party would not request a re-run of the elections but that they have met with the Democratic Alliance and Congress of the People and agreed that there must be an audit of the results.

“When they do the auditing, we want observer status, they must be very transparent,” he said.

IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya confirmed that 20 people were arrested on Thursday on accusations of trying to vote twice.

He said that some of the 20 suspects attempted to vote more than once but there was no evidence that they were able to vote again.

The IEC is expected to announce the final results on Saturday, with political parties given until Friday to lodge objections.

On Wednesday, South Africans went to the polls in the country’s sixth democratic elections, braving cold weather, rains, and a few operational glitches to elect new political leadership that will face the daunting task of kick-starting the stalled economy.

– African News Agency

