Twenty ‘double voting’ suspects arrested in KZN and Gauteng

Police confirmed on Thursday that 20 people have been arrested after allegedly trying to vote for a second time during the 2019 national and provincial elections.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said 19 suspects had been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal of which 16 were alleged to have transgressed the voting process in Danhauser, KwaZulu-Natal.

Naido said two more suspects were arrested in Hluhluwe and one in Port Shepstone, while another suspect was arrested in Douglasdale in Gauteng.

“These suspects are alleged to have contravened the Electoral Act by trying to cast more votes than a person is entitled to,” Naidoo said.

“These arrests are indicative that the security features employed by the Electoral Commission to prevent ‘double voting’ from taking place has been effective.

“The four layers of security are effectively implemented to protect the integrity of the election process,” Naidoo said.

Meanwhile, Naidoo said the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court on Thursday granted Arnold Mulaudzi R5,000 bail after he was arrested on Tuesday night on charges of contravening the Electoral Act.

Mulaudzi is expected to reappear in court on 3 June as the case has been postponed to allow for further investigation.

Naidoo said the police had “decisively” dealt with various video clips and messages posted on social media. The IEC said it would also conduct an audit of results and votes cast in a sample of voting stations to ascertain if double voting had occurred in the national elections.

– African News Agency (ANA)

