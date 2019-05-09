GOOD party’s Aunty Pat de Lille ‘humbled, grateful’ for votes

With over 40,000 votes received from 48 percent of votes tallied, GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille on Thursday said she was happy with the incoming results at the IEC’s national results centre in Pretoria.

“We are grateful and humbled, every vote counts. We have been around for only four months, and we’re committed to getting seats [in Parliament] and represent the people,” she said shortly after arriving at the national results operations centre in Pretoria.

Good had garnered 43,028 votes nationally from 48.03 percent of votes tallied on Thursday afternoon. At least 40,298 of these votes came from De Lille’s home province, the Western Cape.

The former mayor of Cape Town formed her own party following a bitter public fight with the Democratic Alliance (DA) which saw her booted from that position. De Lille was a Pan Africanist Congress member of Parliament (MP) in 1994, before forming the Independent Democrats. She agreed to merge the ID with DA, helping to catapult the DA support in the Western Cape.

The top three parties, the African National Congress, DA and the Economic Freedom Fighters led the national tally with 56.6 percent, 23.41 percent and 9.37 percent respectively from the 7.14 million votes counted just before 4pm on Thursday. Voter turnout on Wednesday’s sixth democratic elections was at 65.35 percent.

– African News Agency (ANA)

