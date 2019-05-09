IFP in North West not expecting seats in the legislature

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in North West is not expecting a seat at the provincial legislature, the party said on Thursday.

Provincial leader Grace Phaswa said they were focusing on building the party in North West to demystify the perception that the IFP is a violent KwaZulu-Natal-based party.

She said it was not easy growing the IFP in North West and they faced problems during their campaign.

“We are getting there, for now we are not expecting much, the party is still new in North West province. Come 2021 we are going to do better,” provincial leader Grace Phaswana said.

Going to the general election the party distributed 1,000 posters in the province, most of which went to areas where the party had more members.

Phaswana said party members were attacked in Huhudi, Vryburg, while they were campaigning for the party.

The IFP garnered 1,496 or 0.14 percent of the votes in North West during the 2014 general election.

Meanwhile the Good Party said it was happy with the response it got, although it would not reach its target of two seats in the provincial legislature.

“We are satisfied with the results as they come in now and we believe that as a five-month-old political party, we will do more, what we need to do is to put much efforts in building the movement,” provincial spokesperson Tebogo Motswamere said.

He said the party would do better in the coming municipal election in 2021.

– African News Agency (ANA)

