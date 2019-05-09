Fifty percent of votes captured in Eastern Cape with ANC comfortably leading

This was according to the IEC shortly before noon on Thursday.

The total number of votes cast in Nelson Mandela Bay sits at 140,465 and of that 1,331 were spoilt votes – of the 60 percent of the votes counted so far.

IEC Regional Supervisor Crosby Bacela said they expected all the results to be captured by 3pm for Nelson Mandela Bay. Bacela said some of the challenges were that presiding officers arrived late on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It was reported that presiding officers were ready to dump the ballot boxes at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium because they had problems getting through to the verification process.

They reportedly had been waiting at the stadium since 1am.

“I think people were suffering from fatigue; that’s why they keep on panicking. There is a process. I think what we have done to provide a second room for them to submit their results. That actually assisted the municipality,” said Bacela.

In the Eastern Cape, the ANC were at 68.8 percent, the DA at 17.53 percent and the EFF at 6.84 percent. Before noon, 50 percent of the votes were captured in the Eastern Cape, according to the IEC website.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.