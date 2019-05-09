SA elections generally well-organised, orderly – FNF

The voting process in South Africa’s sixth national elections was generally well-organised and orderly, although there were several small problems such as with the sealing of ballot boxes, said observer group Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) on Thursday.

In a statement, the FNF said it deployed an international delegation of 19 observers who covered Gauteng province across Tshwane, the West Rand, Ekurhuleni, Northern Gauteng, Southern Gauteng, and Soweto, visiting 45 polling stations.

“The observers were impressed with the obvious enthusiasm amongst the crowds of people, who often waited for several hours starting early in the morning, to cast their vote,” it said. “Democracy in South Africa is alive and well.”

Despite a few niggling issues the team observed, including the use of forms for voters voting outside their designated voting stations and the positioning of voting booths, the FNF said it found no suggestion of deliberate tampering.

“Generally speaking, the voting process, in so far as our delegates were able to observe it, was well-organised and orderly,” it said.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Wednesday night assured citizens that the democratic process was secure after reports of cases of electoral fraud.

IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya told a late night media briefing: “In the light of serious allegations regarding two potential instances of double voting, the election commission would like to assure voters and all stakeholders the overall integrity of the election process.”

The FNF called on all parties and politicians to be generous in their acceptance of the will of voters.

It said it would continue to monitor the further process, including the counting of votes and would coordinate with other accredited observer missions.

– African News Agency

