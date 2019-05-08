Complaining without voting meaningless, say voters in Pretoria

Young people in and around Pretoria were part of the queues of South Africans hoping to cast their votes in the national and provincial elections, with many pointing out that those who did not vote did themselves a disservice.

Thabile Mkhize said some of her peers who abstained from voting do not understand the importance and history of the equal vote.

“I always tell my workmates that the things we take for granted today are only possible because some people had to fight the apartheid regime. For anyone to stay home and not participate in the elections, I think, it’s a huge letdown. We really are letting down our forefathers who paid the ultimate price,” said the 30-year-old mother.

“As young people we cannot always be at the forefront of protests, but when we are given the opportunity to make the change, we fold ourhands. I will do my protest on the ballot paper, not on the street. What does toyi-toying change? I don’t think it changes anything.”

At the Colbyn voting station, east of Pretoria CBD, 35-year-old Gontse Harvey echoed Mkhize’s sentiments, saying complaining would be meaningless if one doesn’t take active steps to shape the governance.

“Without speaking for everyone, I personally feel that voting is very important. Sometimes you complain [yet] you don’t know what you are complaining about – especially when you didn’t vote. Why complain when you were given an opportunity to say vote for a party that you feel like it can do what you want,” said Harvey who is an official at Pretoria football outfit Supersport United.

“Personally, I encouraged myself [to go the voting station] because if I have a complaint, then I can be able to say I voted for you, or to say I voted for this party and it didn’t do what I wanted so next time I know who to vote for.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.