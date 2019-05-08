Land Party Western Cape premier candidate confident of seats in new parliament

The newly formed Land Party said on Wednesday that it was counting on the support of South Africans as it went into the national and provincial elections because of its track record in activism among the people.

“We are confident that people are going to show support to us because they have known our work that we have done for them without being in government,” Western Cape premier candidate of the Land Party, Loyiso Nkohla, said.

Nkohla spoke to the African News Agency after casting his vote at Fisantekraal Primary School in Ward 105, where many voters came to vote for the parties of their choice.

He said the Land Party comprised mainly people from informal settlements, backyard dwellers and farm workers.

“The confidence that we express for our people, we have received lots of SMSes, social media messages, people expressing and showing their support and confidence to their Land Party,” he said, adding that there was nothing new to promise people other than continuing with the work that the party had been doing.

The difference, he said, was that the Land Party would assume a new political office, which would give it more power and authority to change the lives of ordinary people.

“We have been doing great work as just ordinary activists. Now imagine becoming a member of parliament in terms of participating in the legislation of the country and also utilising political office and making sure you are changing the lives of people,” Nkohla said.

He said that his party was a self-funded grassroots political one, which had no donations of millions from big business.

“We have rejected many offers because we cannot compromise what we believe in, in terms of the values which we have set for ourselves and also who we are,” Nkohla said.

He said that they had rejected political parties, more especially in the Western Cape, that were interested in forming coalition governments after the elections.

– African News Agency (ANA)

