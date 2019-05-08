Candles and ballots: eThekwini hit by several power outages hours before voting closes

The eThekwini municipality was hit with several power outages in various areas across the metro on Wednesday afternoon – continuing into the night – some of them just hours before voting stations closed in South Africa’s general election.

Maxwell Mthembu, the city’s electricity head, told African News Agency (ANA) that faults in the Umlazi, Folweni and Claremont areas were as a result of “overload” and that his department was working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Electricity was also out in some parts of Umbilo, with officials at the Carrington Primary School voting station burning candles.

As ANA left the school, a police officer was on his way into the venue to retrieve the IEC’s handheld barcode scanner. “I am going to take it to an area where there is power to charge it,” he said.

ANA also received reports of outages in areas of Inanda, Mbumbulu, Mfume, Mdumezulu and Magabheni.

“Claremont, Umlazi and Folweni are the main areas where we are experiencing outages. It is a major problem with regards to the overload [on the local circuits]. We are working on restoring the power,” said Mthembu.

– African News Agency (ANA)

