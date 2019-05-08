Protest action prevents IEC from operating voting station in the Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape cooperative governance member of the executive council (MEC) Fikile Xasa condemned protest action in Ntlangano in Ward 1 of Ntabankulu in the former Transkei, which led to the voting process not taking place in the area on Wednesday.

Xasa said he engaged with the community members with the purpose of unlocking the impasse, however, residents refused to allow officials from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to conduct its Constitutional mandate.

He said the community were demanding the removal of its ward councillor, demanding the completion of an incomplete road, provision of electricity and the construction of a bridge.

“We have engaged the Ntlangano community and responded to all their concerns with realistic timeframes but they decided against allowing the IEC to do its Constitutional mandate. It is clear that they do not want to vote regardless of the commitments we made as government. It is once again an unfortunate situation for those people of the area who are eager to vote,” said Xasa.

IEC Provincial Electoral Officer Kayakazi Magudumana said Ntlangano was the only voting station that had not opened out of 4791 voting stations across the Eastern Cape.

– African News Agency (ANA)

