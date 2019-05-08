Voters try to force their way into Cape Town polling station

Police had to intervene on Wednesday when a crowd of prospective voters tried to force their way into a polling station at Samora Machel in ward 88, angry over standing in the rain for a long time for a turn to cast their ballot.

An Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official who declined to be named said the elections team had been issued with only one scanner, resulting in long delays in processing voters.

“We have only been allocated one scanner but we have been trying our best to make it work and control the situation,” the official said.

“We have started late because we have received our material late but at the moment we are trying to pick up pace so we can get the queue running.”

“I have reported the current situation that the material allocated to us here was not enough to accommodate this number, so we are currently waiting on four more scanners and I hope the situation with be better,” he added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

