Elections 8.5.2019 03:37 pm

Voters try to force their way into Cape Town polling station

ANA
.

.

‘We have only been allocated one scanner but we have been trying our best to make it work and control the situation.’

Police had to intervene on Wednesday when a crowd of prospective voters tried to force their way into a polling station at Samora Machel in ward 88, angry over standing in the rain for a long time for a turn to cast their ballot.

An Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official who declined to be named said the elections team had been issued with only one scanner, resulting in long delays in processing voters.

“We have only been allocated one scanner but we have been trying our best to make it work and control the situation,” the official said.

“We have started late because we have received our material late but at the moment we are trying to pick up pace so we can get the queue running.”

“I have reported the current situation that the material allocated to us here was not enough to accommodate this number, so we are currently waiting on four more scanners and I hope the situation with be better,” he added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
LIVE: Five voting stations still to open their doors 8.5.2019
Rain and long queues dampen voting day spirits in Cape Town 8.5.2019
WATCH: Khoisan inaugurate SA’s new ‘president, king and ruler’ at Union Buildings 8.5.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition