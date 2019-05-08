Khoisan activist Christian Martin makes his mark

Khoisan activist and African National Congress (ANC) MPL, Christian Martin made his mark at the Chatty Community Hall in ward 35 in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

According to the IEC, 2033 individuals were registered to vote in ward 35, and by mid morning despite the cold and rain, 300 people had already streamed in to cast their votes.

Martin was confident that the ANC would win overwhelmingly at a national and provincial level. Martin said that the ANC had strong liberation credentials. “In 1999 there was this wave of the UDM but where is the UDM today? You get COPE, they started with nine people in Bisho and now there’s one, they not going to exist after the elections.”

Martin said in South Africa people voted for popular individuals that have established struggle credentials.

“But the danger is what would happen is, lets say Bantu Holomisa tomorrow goes out of politics, that party will definitely disappear and the same with COPE. The challenge that you have is that everything is built around individual charismatic people. Same with the DA, it was based on Tony Leon, Helen Zille and now Maimane. I don’t think they will get the votes they expect and Maimane will definitely go out.”

A 66-year-old woman, who recently had a stroke and is wheelchair bound said, she cast her vote for the future of her children.

Alosius Elliot, 47, said he was voting to stand up for what he believed was right: “I’m very happy with my choice because I am confident. We have to stand for what is right and that is why I vote, I also want my voice to be heard.”

The elections on Wednesday were the country’s sixth since the dawn of democracy in 1994. Voting stations opened at 7am across the country and were scheduled to close at 9pm.

In the last national elections in 2014, the ruling ANC took 62.15 percent of the votes, with the DA getting 22.23 percent while political newcomer the Economic Freedom Fighters garnered 6.35 percent.

-African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.