Disillusioned young South Africans not interested in elections

Young South Africans make up a sizeable number of potential voters – but some of them said they had good cause to stay aloof from Wednesday’s national elections.

A quick survey via Whatsapp asking people aged below the age of 30 why they would not vote, yielded various reasons including a failure to find jobs after school.

Thandeka Mdakane, a 25-year old woman from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, said she was fed up about being unemployed for years.

“I have been looking for a job for 5 years since I came out from college and even now I’m not working because they always want someone with experience, so I think those with experience should vote,” Mdakane said.

Twenty-two year old S’nenhlanhla Nkosi from the small town of eDumbe said those in power never kept their promises.

“Their promises are all the same but then they never deliver when in power,” she said.

Nkosi felt the current crop of politicians were corrupt and did not measure up to those from the past whose exploits she had heard about, such as the late Chris Hani and Steve Biko.

“(The current) leaders only care for themselves and their families, they don’t care about service delivery,” she said. “The only time the political parties remember us, is when it is time to vote.”

Other young people however felt a strong civic duty to participate in the elections.

Sabelo Sigudu said his vote was important as it would go towards give the ruling African National Congress (ANC) the two-thirds majority it needed to make Constitutional amendments such as that paving the way for land expropriation.

“I believe it adds to the millions of people who still want to see the ANC transforming the lives of ordinary citizens of this country,” Sigudu said.

“My vote will save South Africa and the image of the country from becoming next Zimbabwe and the anarchy caused by populists in parliament,” added Sigudu, who said he had recently abandoned the National Freedom Party to join the ANC.

Earlier

As voters across South Africa queued to cast their ballots in Wednesday’s elections, the people of Boshoek settlement outside Rustenburg stuck to their vow of a boycott and went about their usual business.

“I won’t be voting today [Wednesday], I voted before but I live worse than before. I live in a rotting tent, when it rains I get wet but I am supposed to vote. No change, no vote,” said Rosina Mokoe.

Mokoe, 31, has been living on a plot on a farm for years.

She said she voted in the previous elections but her living conditions have not improved.

Fanie Joe, 28, said he too would not cast his vote. He said he has never voted, because he did not see the importance of it.

“I don’t know about other people but I am not going to vote today. We have been living in tents, we have been protesting and fighting but here we are in tents. People have been voting for many years but they have achieved nothing,” said Fanie.

Tentville residents have been demading land and housing from the Rustenburg local municipality since 2013. The land they currently occupy does not belong to them.

The municipality has tried to move them but they demanded that their houses be built on the farm where they are squatting.

They currently live in dilapidated tents with no electricity. The area has one water tank installed for use.

There were no queues at the Boshoek Primary School voting station, where they were supposed to cast their vote.

Meanwhile in Freedom Park outside Rustenburg voting went smoothly.

– African News Agency (ANA)

