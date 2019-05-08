Nothing wrong with Malema addressing voters outside voting station – IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has dismissed suggestions that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, violated the electoral code by addressing his party members outside the voting station.

This follows African National Congress (ANC) head of elections, Fikile Mbalula’s objection to Malema addressing his supporters after he cast his vote at Mponegele Primary School in Seshego, Limpopo.

Malema cast his vote alongside with his wife Mantwa, his aunt and another grandmother, at around 10:30am in his hometown in Polokwane, after which he went to thank his party members outside the voting station for supporting him and his family during their bereavement.

Mbalula responded to African News Agency’s live tweet of Malema’s address, saying that “This is unlawful” and asking “What is Julius doing?”

Mbalula dismissed those who pointed out to him that former president Jacob Zuma and president Cyril Ramaphosa had also addressed their supporters outside their voting stations in Nkandla and Soweto, respectively.

In response after it was tagged on the tweet, the IEC said: “We can confirm that party leaders may address their followers outside a voting station, as long as it doesn’t impede the operation of the voting station. This is not construed as campaigning either. Thanks for checking.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.