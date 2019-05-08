I can take this country forward, says Maimane

An upbeat Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday said the ongoing 2019 national and provincial elections will show that the people of South Africa are desperate for change.

“Let is turn out in numbers, let’s vote for our hopes. Let’s give change a chance. The choice is simple – either you choose corruption or you choose hope. I’m not asking people to marry me, I’m asking them to vote for change and put the best, the most competent government in place. I can take this country forward,” Maimane said speaking to African News Agency (ANA) at a voting station in Capital Park, Pretoria.

He was accompanying the DA’s Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga and his wife Monde.

“This is an election where you will see the DA grow across all parts of the country, it will grow in all provinces. It will show that the people of this country want a non-racial South Africa. They want a South Africa for all. They want a job in every home. They want to live in a safe country where there is no corruption.”

The opposition leader said he was confident that the people of South Africa would give him the mandate to lead Africa’s economic powerhouse.

“I’m confident. I’ve seen South Africans who have been left out saying this is their moment to tell this government that you can’t have [scandals]… We want change, we want a clean government. I’m optimistic, I’m very strong.”

Several voters in the queue were requesting to take pictures with the DA senior leaders. A cheerful Maimane interacted with some of the voters who were wearing African National Congress (ANC) t-shirts.

South Africans are electing lawmakers in a process that will ultimately see the selection of the country’s next president by the new Parliament.

The May 8 elections are South Africa’s sixth since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

The just over 26.75 million people registered to vote can visit any of the 22,924 voting stations around the country to cast their ballots and choose from 48 political parties, 19 more than the lasts national elections in 2014. Voters will also cast a second ballot for provincial legislators, but they can only do this in the provinces where they are registered.

As many as 11 million eligible voters have opted not to register — many of them below the age of 30.

Voting stations were supposed to open at 7am across the country and will close at 9pm, although anyone already in the queue by the cut off time is allowed to still vote beyond the deadline.

Expatriates already cast their ballots at South African missions abroad on April 27, while those who applied for special votes because they would not be able to do so on Wednesday, were able to do so on May 6 and 7 at voting stations or via a home visit by Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials in the case of the elderly and the infirm.

In 2014, the ANC — which has been in power since 1994 — took 62.15 percent of the votes, with the DA getting 22.23 percent while political newcomer, the Economic Freedom Fighters took 6.35 percent.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said some 200,000 election officials would be in place at voting stations.

Registered voters are required to produce valid identification documents, including a green bar-coded ID book, a smart card ID, or a temporary identification certificate.

Branches of the department of home affairs will be open on Wednesday between 7am and 8pm to assist voters who need temporary identification certificates or want to collect their smart ID cards.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.