Gauteng Premier David Makhura queues to vote in Centurion

Rain and a missing polling station official put a damper on proceedings on election day at a voting station in Goodwood in Cape Town’s northern suburbs on Wednesday.

Around 100 voters had braved heavy rain to turn up at the JG Meiring High School voting station by 7:25 am.

About 50 were seated inside the hall, where the voting booths had been set up, while the rest crowded together inside an small foyer area.

There were dark mutterings among the crowd as voting could not commence due to the head polling station officer not having arrived yet.

Inside the hall, party and Electoral Commission of South Africa officials were desperately trying to track down regional officials to appraise them of the situation.

In Cape Town, the media outnumbered voters at Pinelands Primary School early on Wednesday as heavy rains hit the Mother City.

The sixth democratic elections got off to a slow start in the wet weather with just a handful of people casting their votes shortly after the polls opened.

GOOD party leader Patricia De Lille, a Pinelands resident, is expected to vote at the primary school.

The former Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor was booted out of her position after her relationship with DA leaders soured and she was accused of corruption.