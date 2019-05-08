Gauteng Premier David Makhura queues to vote in Centurion
The May 8 elections are South Africa’s sixth since the dawn of democracy in 1994.
Rain and a missing polling station official put a damper on proceedings on election day at a voting station in Goodwood in Cape Town’s northern suburbs on Wednesday.
Around 100 voters had braved heavy rain to turn up at the JG Meiring High School voting station by 7:25 am.
About 50 were seated inside the hall, where the voting booths had been set up, while the rest crowded together inside an small foyer area.
There were dark mutterings among the crowd as voting could not commence due to the head polling station officer not having arrived yet.
Inside the hall, party and Electoral Commission of South Africa officials were desperately trying to track down regional officials to appraise them of the situation.
In Cape Town, the media outnumbered voters at Pinelands Primary School early on Wednesday as heavy rains hit the Mother City.
The sixth democratic elections got off to a slow start in the wet weather with just a handful of people casting their votes shortly after the polls opened.
GOOD party leader Patricia De Lille, a Pinelands resident, is expected to vote at the primary school.
The former Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor was booted out of her position after her relationship with DA leaders soured and she was accused of corruption.
In December last year, she started the GOOD party. It is her fourth political home.
In Centurion, premier David Makhura on Wednesday morning joined a queue outside a voting station, where he will cast his vote.
He was informed that the opening of the polling station would delayed because the IEC officials were waiting for some necessary forms. It had been expected to open at 7 am.
“If the forms are not here in five minutes time we should start … its not fair to the voters,” Makhura told the IEC official.
Voting started promptly after 7am at the Constantia Park polling station in Pretoria East, with voters steadily streaming in to participate in South Africa’s tightly-contested sixth democratic general elections despite the chilly morning.
South Africans are electing lawmakers in a process that will ultimately see the selection of the country’s next president by the new Parliament.
A queue of more than 20 voters had formed at the Constantia Park voting station before 7am and 8am it had been reduced to about five people. More voters arrived in their cars, while others walked in from nearby areas in the well-to-do suburb.
The just over 26.75 million people registered to vote can visit any of the 22,924 voting stations around the country to cast their ballots and choose from 48 political parties, 19 more than the lasts national elections in 2014. Voters will also cast a second ballot for provincial legislators, but they can only do this in the provinces where they are registered.
As many as 11 million eligible voters have opted not to register – many of them below the age of 30.
Voting stations were supposed to open at 7am across the country and will close at 9 pm, although anyone already in the queue by the cut off time is allowed to still vote beyond the deadline.
Expatriates already cast their ballots at South African missions abroad on April 27, while those who applied for special votes because they would not be able to do so on Wednesday, were able to do so on May 6 and 7 at voting stations or via a home visit by Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials in the case of the elderly and the infirm.
In 2014, the African National Congress (ANC) which has been in power since 1994 took 62.15 percent of the votes, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) getting 22.23 percent while political newcomer, the Economic Freedom Fighters took 6.35 percent.
Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said some 200,000 election officials would be in place at voting stations.
Registered voters are required to produce valid identification documents, including a green bar-coded ID book, a smart card ID, or a temporary identification certificate.
Branches of the department of home affairs will be open on Wednesday between 7 am and 8 pm to assist voters who need temporary identification certificates or want to collect their smart ID cards.
