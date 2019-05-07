Ramaphosa, wife to cast their votes in Chiawelo, Soweto

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, are to cast their votes tomorrow at the Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto at 11am, the spokesperson for the president said in a statement.

The president is registered to vote in Chiawelo, where he spent his early life.

Ramaphosa has appealed again to eligible voters to participate in their numbers in the sixth democratic national and provincial elections, the statement said.

“As part of our celebration of 25 years of freedom and democracy, this election is an important milestone in our development as a nation and it is our duty as citizens to exercise our hard-won right to determine the direction in which the country moves,” Ramaphosa said.

“Our vote ensures that our democracy remains vibrant and inclusive,” he said, reiterating what he had said in his 2019 State of the Nation Address in February.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.