LIVE: Government urges citizens to vote before 9pm cutoff time

As voting cutoff time drew closer on election day, government has urged citizens who were yet to vote to go and cast their votes at polling stations.

Voting got off fairly well early Wednesday although unrest in protesting communities in provinces such as Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and North West caused glitches. Government said the department of home affairs’ offices would be open until 9pm to help those without identity documents.

This dude is caught with ballot boxes. He is not escorted by police, nada. @IECSouthAfrica please investigate this. #2019Elections pic.twitter.com/rlWUc5oMvn — VOTE4GOOD MAY 8 (@bongsmdakes) May 8, 2019

”We are pleased that millions of South Africans have heeded the call to vote, and have conducted themselves in an orderly and respectful manner. Our message to those who have not yet voted is that your country needs you to stand up and vote. Your vote matters and can make a difference as we work together to build a better tomorrow. Home Affairs offices across the country have been open since 7am to assist the public with enabling documents so that they can exercise their democratic right to vote. These offices will remain open until 9 pm in line with the voting hours declared by the IEC,” government said in a statement.

MUST WATCH: In the final HOUR before Voting Stations close across the country, the CIC Julius Malema urges all South Africans who have not yet voted to come out in their numbers and vote. #OneHourLeftToVote pic.twitter.com/aJiqBGC6cr — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 8, 2019

As Wednesday progressed, some voting stations ran out of ballot papers and, by 5pm, at least five polling stations had not opened. The Cape Town polling stations were the most affected by ballot paper shortages. Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) deputy chief electoral officer Masego Shiburi said the ballot paper shortage problem was being addressed.

There is still time to get to a voting station and cast your vote for change and #OneSAForAll. #KhulaDA pic.twitter.com/oxn6nkjlDv — #NqabaForPremier (@DAEasternCape) May 8, 2019

”In Cape Town, this problem was caused by officials distributing less ballots than what the stations were entitled to. We have issued an instruction once more for ballot papers to be provided to all stations experiencing shortages…there will be no shortage of voting material including ballot papers. Around 62 million ballot papers were printed by the IEC,” Shiburi told reporters at the national elections results centre in Pretoria.

Proud member of the Black Ink Crew???????????????? I’ve made my mark, I hope you have too???????????? pic.twitter.com/AtcEXd3MNs — #MoozlieVictory???? (@nomoozlie) May 8, 2019

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday night also urged citizens to take advantage of the remaining hours to cast their ballots in the country’s general election.

Not voting was akin to betraying those who had fought for the democracy of South Africa, said provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

“Failure to exercise your democratic right to vote – while it is a choice in the constitution – is tantamount to the betrayal of all the martyrs who put aside their own personal interests and were murdered, maimed, tortured and persecuted in various other ways – just for demanding the right of all citizens to exercise their vote,” he said.

The right to vote was a “coveted prize” that allowed citizens to determine the destiny of the country, said Ntuli.

“This right cannot be easily forfeited for it was attained through supreme sacrifice and in difficult and painful circumstances.”

“By voting, citizens are putting [their] shoulders to the wheel and joining millions of South Africans who are committed and working hard to help the country to realise its immense socio-economic potential.

“Once again, the ANC is pleading with all the people of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africans at large not to get left behind, but rather join hands with the ANC and move the country forward,” said Ntuli.

KwaZulu-Natal has 5,521,951 registered voters, and, in keeping with the national trend, the majority are female.

Also in line with the national trend, the lowest number of registered voters are in the 18 to 19-year-old category.

Polls are set to close at 9pm. – African News Agency (ANA)

Earlier:

By 5pm on voting day, five voting stations in South Africa had still not opened to voters. The IEC said that they were working to get them opened and would not turn away voters still trying to vote there as long as they had been there since before 9pm when all voting stations are meant to close (ie, not allow anyone else to join the queues).

Two were in the Eastern Cape – Buffalo City and Ntabankulu. Three were in KZN, all in the Inkosi Langalibalele municipality in the uThukela District (Escort).

The IEC chalked it up to community unrest that security agencies, government representatives and the electoral commission had not been able to resolve.

“Efforts to resolve these and provide voters in these areas with an opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote are continuing and will continue for as long as is necessary,” said the IEC in a statement.

Four voting stations in Vuwani, Limpopo, which had earlier opened were also forced to close for a period during the course of the day due to unrest and safety concerns. However, these had all now reopened, according to the IEC.

“The Electoral Commission is saddened by the lack of respect for democracy and the rights of others in these limited areas and once again calls on these communities to put the nationall interest of the country above the narrow interest of the community at least for today,” added the commission.

The commission also confirmed there had been instances of voters trying to vote more than once after removing the ink on their thumb nails, and said they would be prosecuted.

They further said that some voting stations had been overwhelmed by demand from people trying to vote there when they were not registered in that ward, and it had therefore been difficult to plan the amount of voting materials that would have been required.

“The Electoral Commission remains highly satisfied and encouraged with voting progress throughout the day and throughout the country,” the IEC’s deputy chief executive Masego Shiburi told journalists at the national results operations centre in Pretoria.

“However, there have been some setbacks including those caused by ongoing community unrest in isolated areas which have affected election operations,” Shiburi said.

“Four voting stations in Vuwani, Limpopo which had earlier opened were also forced to close for a period during the course of the day due to unrest and safety concerns. However, these have now all reopened,” Shiburi said.

“The IEC is saddened by the lack of respect for democracy and the rights of others in these limited areas and once again calls on these communities to put the national interests of the country above narrow interests of the community at least for today.”

Earlier:

Two elderly voters have now reportedly died of natural causes on Wednesday at voting stations in Gauteng.

Gauteng ANC secretary Jacob Khawe announced the death of an elderly voter at the Maqingwana voting station in Emfuleni in the Vaal, while the other death was in Tshwane.

In the Eastern Cape, an IEC staff member was injured after being involved in an accident. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

No ballot papers in most voting stations in Cape Town CBD. ???? #2019Elections pic.twitter.com/N1DNedjYMH — Andile Mdakane (@helloandile) May 8, 2019

Voting seems to be going fast at Laerskool General Christian De

Wet in Sophiatown, Johannesburg. Deputy presiding officer, Basil said the turnout has been good and they are making sure that people don't stand in line for too long. #2019Elections#SAElections2019@dailymaverick pic.twitter.com/ZMTlvfIjld — Ayanda (@khethokuhle_m) May 8, 2019

[HAPPENING NOW] #SAElections2019 The @IECSouthAfrica is holding a briefing. An elderly voter reportedly died of natural causes in Tshwane and a vehicle accident involving staff occurred in the Eastern Cape. No serious injuries reported, says Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) May 8, 2019

Earlier

President Cyril Ramaphosa voted in Chiawelo, Soweto, and said he was humbled by the number of people who also came out to exercise their democratic right.

“I am truly humbled by the turnout that I’m seeing here and the excitement that one can feel. There is a great vibe and it’s a vibe for democracy. It’s a vibe also for our democratic system that we’ve been building over the past 25 years. 25 years later we still have a nation that is brimming with confidence and excitement by casting their vote,” said the president.

Earlier

The SABC has reported that one of the pro-Makhado task team leaders was arrested on Tuesday night.

The task team has been demanding that the area be reincorporated into Makhado from the Collins Chabane municipality, and there have been reports claiming that some have chosen not to vote today.

Though police Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that an arrest had been made, he, said the man could not, at this point, be linked to the pro-Makhdado task team.

He told the SABC: “I can’t confirm that the person in question is the pro-makhado task team leader, but what I can confirm is that police conducted operations last night and took in one person for intimidation and violation of the electoral act. This person is scheduled to appear at the Vuwani Magistrates’ Court on Friday.”

He said the police were “ready for anything” should the people decide to protest, though he also said he was not anticipating any disruption.

“As the police, we’re in large numbers in this area and the arrest we’re talking about cannot be linked to the pro-Makhado group at this stage but we’re ready for anything in this place, you can see that it’s calm. There are police officers in every voting station and those who are patrolling the area. We really don’t anticipate any problem so far.”

Pro-Makhodo demarcation task team Chair Takalani Mukhudi says the people of Vuwani do not want to participate in any government process until the municipal demarcation problem is resolved#BreakfastwithDavid #SAElections2019 — Kaya FM Talk (@KayaFMTalk) May 8, 2019

Earlier

Police have reportedly opened fire on the residents of Holpan, outside Kimberly in the Northern Cape.

This after some residents in the area stopped others from voting, and the police intervened in an attempt to disperse the crowd, eNCA reports.

They reportedly complained that nothing had changed since the dawn of democracy

Earlier

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, will on Wednesday cast their votes at Hitekani Primary School, Chiawelo, Soweto, where he spent his early life.

The president also encouraged eligible voters to go out in their numbers to vote.

He said: “As part of our celebration of 25 years of freedom and democracy, this election is an important milestone in our development as a nation and it is our duty as citizens to exercise our hard-won right to determine the direction in which the country moves. Our vote ensures that our democracy remains vibrant and inclusive.”

Former president Kgalema Montlanthe also encouraged people to exercise their right and vote at Killarney Country club, where he will cast his vote.

Video by Tracy-Lee Stark

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane arrived at his voting station in Dobsonville with his parents and family members to vote.

“This is a huge moment for the people of SA, change is coming in this country,” said the DA.

WATCH: Our Leader @MmusiMaimane voting at Dobsonville station! This is a new beginning for Gauteng and South Africa. Our people have been longing for change, and this is an opportunity to punish corruption and reward excellence. Do the same, #VoteDA for change!#KhulaDA pic.twitter.com/Eu1DNiRCXD — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 8, 2019

South Africans go to the polls today in what is the most crucial election since the one which brought the country democracy in April 1994.

#SAElections2019 DA leader Mmusi Maimane casts his vote at the Presbyterian Church in Dobsonville. Says he is happy. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/8FVpKV2p5O — Lerato Sejake (@leosejake) May 8, 2019

Maria Makgobe (51) who just votes in Dobsonville at the Presbyterian Church says she "just votes". "My mom did not get a house. My dad is dead and I live in a shack." @BDliveSA #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/tvbqZ2m1Ff — Claudi Mailovich (@claudimailovich) May 8, 2019

#SAElections2019 While some are lining up to vote at the Wits Education Campus in Parktown, Johannesburg, others were inspired by Liverpool's dramatic comeback over Barcelona last night. pic.twitter.com/8Ydnt10N8P — Nico Gous (@Nico_Gous) May 8, 2019

That ordinary citizens are concerned about the future is echoed in high levels of voter uncertainty, but also in the record number of parties – 48 – which will be on the ballot papers.

That compares with the 29 who registered to fight the previous national election in 2014, and just 19, which were the contestants in the 1994 poll.

#SAElections2019 We coming live from Knoppieslaagte in Centurion where ANC Gauteng chairperson, David Makhura is expected to cast his vote. pic.twitter.com/RBIS1d6Ra7 — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) May 8, 2019

In 1994, when Nelson Mandela led the ANC to its first electoral victory, 19 million votes were cast in a stunning voter turnout of just under 88%.

School gate is locked, IEC is STILL setting up outside, tent has been brought it #Vuwani #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/xaXZLYVnob — African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) May 8, 2019

This year, despite the large increase in our population, roughly the same number of voters are expected to make their crosses in a total turnout which will drop to just on 70%, according to forecasts.

In Pretoria East – Constantia Park – voting started promptly after 7am. A steady stream of voters coming in #SAElections2019 @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/wRzTJT8m8x — Jonisayi W. Maromo (@Jonisayi) May 8, 2019

Voter apathy – particularly among the youth and people in some rural areas where service delivery has been poor – is a growing feature of our national elections … something which worries all political parties.

Despite 25 years of democracy, there is still a mound of unfinished business in this country – and these issues have been thoroughly hashed over by all parties.

Gauteng provincial chairperson David Makhura stands in the small queue to make his mark #SAElections2019 @KayaNews pic.twitter.com/mMUB8aHSHN — Keneiloe Huma (@huma_keneiloe) May 8, 2019

State capture and corruption have led the debate, along with land restitution and job creation, in a country with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.

#SAElections2019 Residents in Soweto are already in queues to cast their votes. This is in Chiawelo, Soweto. [Not @MYANC President’s voting station] The queue has a mixture of both the elderly in the community and youth. pic.twitter.com/eJw0QpYlKv — #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) May 8, 2019

The election is critical for the three major parties.

The ANC is expected to win – but how it wins will be important. If its majority is reduced nationally, it may feel the need to move closer to the EFF on the radical side.

Early morning media duties for ⁦⁩ Athol Trollip ⁦@AtholT⁩ & wife Janine at Walmer Town Hall ⁦@NMandelaBay⁩ 30 minute delay but voting underway in #SAElections2019 ⁦@AlgoaFMNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/GLWTJR07uz — Neil Bisseker (@NeilBisseker) May 8, 2019

Many are wondering whether an emphatic victory will empower President Cyril Ramaphosa to move against his opponents in the Jacob Zuma faction … or whether it will be business as usual.

The EFF is, by all accounts, poised to improve its electoral position – but opinions vary on how well it will do. But what is certain is that it will play an even more influential role after tomorrow.

Nomfusi Khenene, 19, is a first time, voter. She has voted and is excited to have made a mark. #SAElections2019 @ReporterStar @TheStar_news pic.twitter.com/puUUMpOCo6 — Siphumelele Khumalo (@Siphumelele_K) May 8, 2019

The DA might fight to hold on to its official position in the face of a strong EFF performance, but the party’s faithful have always been relied upon to come to its aid.

#SAElections2019 Go to your voting station and make your X today. Let’s hope we have a peaceful election. Don’t allow anyone to intimidate, force, harass or threaten you! Let’s have a free, fair and credible election. Let’s all be tolerant. And good luck to the @IECSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/KsCtVICiRH — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 8, 2019

